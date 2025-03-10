WATCH TV LIVE

WH Official: Q1 GDP Will 'Squeak' Into Positive Territory

Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett speaks to reporters outside of the White House on March 07, 2025 in Washington about the February jobs report. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Monday, 10 March 2025 09:00 AM EDT

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett Monday said he expected uncertainty about President Donald Trump's trade policies to be resolved in early April, and predicted first quarter GDP data would be positive.

In an interview with CNBC, Hassett, who heads the National Economic Council, said there were many reasons to be bullish about the U.S. economy, despite some predictions of a negative GDP result in the first quarter and concerns about inflation.

Trump's tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico were already having the intended effect of bringing manufacturing and jobs back to the United States, he said.

