WH Official: Q1 GDP Will 'Squeak' Into Positive Territory

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett Monday said he expected uncertainty about President Donald Trump's trade policies to be resolved in early April, and predicted first quarter GDP data would be positive.

In an interview with CNBC, Hassett, who heads the National Economic Council, said there were many reasons to be bullish about the U.S. economy, despite some predictions of a negative GDP result in the first quarter and concerns about inflation.

Trump's tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico were already having the intended effect of bringing manufacturing and jobs back to the United States, he said.