White House to Host CEOs on Spending Bill Push

biden
President Joe Biden (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 02:43 PM

The White House plans to host the chief executives of major U.S. companies including auto and tech sector firms on Wednesday on his signature $1.75 trillion Build Back Better legislation, officials told Reuters.

"We have an event tomorrow on Build Back Better where there will be a number of CEOs here," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a news briefing on Tuesday.

Biden made a push in December to win passage in Congress of the spending bill that would provide billions of dollars to tackle climate change and boost electric vehicles along with money for universal preschool, paid family leave and other social safety spending.

