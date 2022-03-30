White House Looking at More Russia Sanctions

The United States is looking at options to expand sanctions to impose on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and will have more to say about it in the coming days, White House spokesperson Kate Bedingfield said on Wednesday.

Bedingfield was speaking at the daily White House briefing. Biden has imposed a wide variety of economic penalties aimed at punishing Russia.



Meanwhile, the Russia Central Bank has raised its interest rates to 20%, which has helped shore up the ruble and lessen the effects of the sanctions, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. In addition, the Kremlin has imposed strict capital controls on those wishing to exchange their rubles for dollars or euros.



