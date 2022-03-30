×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: white house | biden admin | russia sanctions | ruble | russia central bank

White House Looking at More Russia Sanctions

White House Looking at More Russia Sanctions
U.S. President Joe Biden (AP)

Wednesday, 30 March 2022 03:30 PM

The United States is looking at options to expand sanctions to impose on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and will have more to say about it in the coming days, White House spokesperson Kate Bedingfield said on Wednesday.

Bedingfield was speaking at the daily White House briefing. Biden has imposed a wide variety of economic penalties aimed at punishing Russia.

Meanwhile, the Russia Central Bank has raised its interest rates to 20%, which has helped shore up the ruble and lessen the effects of the sanctions, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. In addition, the Kremlin has imposed strict capital controls on those wishing to exchange their rubles for dollars or euros.

Related story:
Russia's Ruble Rebound Raises Questions of Sanctions' Impact

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The United States is looking at options to expand sanctions to impose on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and will have more to say about it in the coming days, White House spokesperson Kate Bedingfield said on Wednesday.
white house, biden admin, russia sanctions, ruble, russia central bank
122
2022-30-30
Wednesday, 30 March 2022 03:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved