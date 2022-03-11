×
Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | wework | office space | post-pandemic economic rebound

WeWork Expects 2022 Revenue to Jump 30 Percent on Office Space Demand

WeWork
A WeWork location in Washington, D.C. (AP)

Friday, 11 March 2022 09:08 AM

Flexible workspace provider WeWork Inc. said it expects 2022 revenue to jump at least 30% amid demand for office space from companies switching to a hybrid model of work.

The Softbank-backed firm said it expects full-year revenue between $3.35 billion and $3.5 billion, a 30%-36% rise from its 2021 revenue.

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed companies to offer employees to work from places other than their offices, benefiting workspace providers such as WeWork, which offers workstations, private offices and customized floors.

Softbank-backed WeWork's business has also recovered due to easing of COVID-19 curbs, after work-from-home arrangements last year weighed heavily on the company amid reduced occupancy and higher operating costs.

The switch to a hybrid work model had also lifted WeWork's London-listed rival IWG, which reported a smaller loss on Tuesday.

WeWork, which went public in October last year after a near two-year struggle, was aided further by chief executive Sandeep Mathrani's push to cut costs by exiting unprofitable leases and selling non-core assets.

On Friday, WeWork said it expects revenue between $900 million and $1 billion in the third and fourth quarter of 2022, which is the range it expects to become profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis.

Long-term lease obligations, a closely-watched metric given the company generally leases real estate, fell about 11% to $17.93 billion as of Dec. 31.

New desk sales for the fourth quarter, on the other hand, rose to 87,000 from 84,000 in the third quarter.

Revenue rose about 9% quarter-on-quarter to $718 million.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


