Wells Fargo: Stock Rally to Broaden Beyond Mega-Caps

U.S. equities could rally beyond their usual mega-cap ⁠leaders in the first half of 2026, helped by tax refunds for households and stronger earnings growth among companies, Wells Fargo strategists said.

In a note, the brokerage said ‍heavily shorted stocks in the Russell ‍3000 could outperform as investors rotate into laggards and cover bearish bets.

It also said ⁠more S&P 500 stocks could break above their one-year highs, a shift that would ease concentration risk ​for investors.

A broader market rally would mark a shift from the mega-cap dominance that has characterized recent years, potentially ‍boosting sentiment as investors navigate geopolitical tensions and lingering AI ⁠valuation concerns.

The brokerage expects financials, materials, energy and technology shares to outperform. The S&P 500 energy index, in particular, could stand out as around 70% of the ⁠companies in the index could ​directly benefit ⁠from investment opportunities in Venezuela.

In a social media post on Tuesday, ‍President Donald Trump said the U.S. had struck a deal to import ‌up to $2 billion worth of Venezuelan crude, a development that is already reshaping oil market dynamics.

Wells Fargo ⁠also said ​it expects tax ‍refunds to rise by $800 per person versus last year, a jump it said could encourage ‍risk-taking and add fuel to a broader rally.