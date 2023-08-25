×
wells fargo | sec | excessive fee penalty

Wells Fargo to Pay $35M Penalty Over Excessive Fees

(AP)

Friday, 25 August 2023 09:56 AM EDT

Wells Fargo has agreed to pay a $35 million civil penalty to settle U.S. charges that the company overcharged advisory fees, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday.

The SEC said it charged Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network LLC for overcharging more than 10,900 investment advisory accounts more than $26.8 million in advisory fees.

The SEC alleged that Wells Fargo and its predecessor firms overcharged certain clients who opened accounts prior to 2014 for advisory fees through the end of December 2022.

Wells Fargo settled without admitting or denying the charges, the SEC said in a statement. Wells Fargo paid affected account holders about $40 million, including interest, to reimburse them for the overcharging, according to the statement.

Wells did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Friday, 25 August 2023 09:56 AM
