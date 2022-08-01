×
wells fargo | equity diversity inclusion hiring

Wells Fargo Reinstates Diverse Hiring Mandate

(AP)

Monday, 01 August 2022 03:41 PM EDT

Wells Fargo reinstated a hiring policy that requires recruiters to interview a diverse pool of candidates nearly two months after its suspension in June, the bank said Monday.

The U.S. bank had paused the hiring policy in June after the New York Times reported such interviews were often fake and conducted even though the job had already been promised to someone else.

Over the past few weeks, Wells Fargo completed a review of diverse candidate hiring approaches and interviewed recruiters and hiring managers to improve implementation of guidelines, according to a statement.

"Our review helped us to identify opportunities where we can further improve how the guidelines are implemented," said Bei Ling, chief human resources officer at Wells Fargo.

The bank is resuming application of the guidelines effective August 19 and expects a 50% diversity in both the candidates interviewed and the panel of interviewers.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


