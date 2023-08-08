Wegovy Cuts Risk of Heart Disease by 20%: Trial Data

Novo Nordisk said Tuesday a large late-stage study showed its obesity drug Wegovy had a clear medical benefit, in addition to weight loss, boosting the Danish drugmaker's hopes of moving beyond Wegovy's image as a lifestyle drug.

Share of Novo Nordisk (NVO) were up 11.83% in premarket trading at 7:35 a.m. EST.

In a statement, the Danish drugmaker said the weekly injection reduced the risk of a major cardiovascular event like a stroke by 20% in overweight or obese people with a history of heart disease, exceeding expectations from a key late-stage trial.

That's significantly better than the 15-17% expected by investors and analysts ahead of the eagerly-awaited data.

The study called SELECT involved 17,500 patients aged 45 years or older with no prior history of diabetes and started almost five years ago testing if the weekly injection has medical benefits.

The news sent shares in Europe's second-most valuable listed company after LVMH up more than 10% to record highs. The shares have surged almost 150% over the past two years.

The landmark trial data shows Wegovy has "the potential to change how obesity is regarded and treated," said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president for development at Novo Nordisk, in a statement.

Novo Nordisk said it expects to file for regulatory approvals of a label indication expansion for the weekly injection in the United States and European Union this year.

The detailed results from the trial will be presented at a scientific conference later in 2023.

Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen said the better-than-expected results will cause a stir among doctors who prescribe anti-obesity drugs.

"It may also increase the likelihood that payers in certain markets will engage in dialog regarding Novo also being able to obtain subsidies in some markets," he said.

The increasingly popular drug has transformed the weight-loss market since its U.S. launch in June 2021, capturing the attention of patients, investors and celebrities worldwide and boosting Novo's shares.

The injection makes patients feel full for longer and leads to an average weight loss of around 15% when combined with changes to diet and exercise.