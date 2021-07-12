×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: weber | grills | ipo

Outdoor Grills Maker Weber Files for IPO

weber grill logo on grill
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 12 July 2021 08:56 AM

Outdoor grills maker Weber Inc on Monday filed paperwork with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering, revealing a 62% year-on-year growth in revenue for the six months ended March 31.

Weber was founded by George Stephen Sr, who invented the charcoal grill about 70 years ago.

The company, whose products include gas, electric and charcoal grills, did not reveal the number of shares or the target price range of the offering

Weber has a 23% market share in the United States and a 24% share globally, according to a Frost & Sullivan report cited in its filing.

The company has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEBR."

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are among the underwriters for the offering.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Outdoor grills maker Weber Inc on Monday filed paperwork with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering, revealing a 62% year-on-year growth in revenue for the six months ended March 31...
weber, grills, ipo
132
2021-56-12
Monday, 12 July 2021 08:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved