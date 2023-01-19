×
Tags: wayfair layoffs

Wayfair to Cut More Than 1,000 Jobs

(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 19 January 2023 04:39 PM EST

Online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc. is preparing to lay off over 1,000 workers, or more than 5% of its workforce, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Wayfair joins a growing list of U.S. companies - ranging from tech giants and Wall Street banks to food delivery firms - which are shedding their workforce amid worries of an economic downturn.

Wayfair did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company said in August it was cutting about 870 jobs, or about 5% of its global workforce at that time, in a bid to trim operating costs amid waning demand for furniture and home decor from pandemic highs.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
