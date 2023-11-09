75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 5 Stocks

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway just revealed that more than 75% of the investment firm’s stock portfolio is concentrated in five blue-chip stocks.

At the end of the third quarter, the Omaha-based company said, 78% of the aggregate fair value of its holdings was concentrated in these five names:



Berkshire Hathaway's Top 5 Holdings



Stock Value (in Billions)



Apple $156.8



American Express $22.6



Bank of America $28.3



Coca-Cola $22.4



Chevron $18.6

Source: Company Statement

Although AAPL shares fell 11.7% in the third quarter and were the major reason why Berkshire Hathaway reported an investment loss of $24.1 billion in the period, Buffett’s other four main securities remained virtually unchanged.

Buffett said shareholders should ignore such fluctuations:

“The amount of investment gains/losses in any given quarter is usually meaningless and delivers figures for net earnings (losses) per share that can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules,” the Oracle of Omaha said in a statement.