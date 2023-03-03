Warren Buffett Still Lives in House He Bought for $31k 65 Years Ago

Celebrated billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who never spends more than $4 on breakfast, still lives in the same house he bought 65 years ago, CNBC reports. He was just 27 years old when he purchased the Omaha, Nebraska, house for $31,500.



In today’s dollars, that would be $329,505 that Buffett paid in 1958 for the five-bedroom, 6,570-square-foot stucco home just five minutes away from Berkshire Hathaway’s headquarters.



Today, the corner property, built in 1921, would be worth $1.2 million.



The Oracle of Omaha once wrote in a shareholder letter that the home is the third-best investment he ever made. The widower’s best two investments? Two wedding rings.



Buffett, 92, reportedly worth $108 billion, says he’s content with the home and doesn’t plan on moving anytime soon.

“I’m happy there,” Buffett told the BBC in 2009. “I’m warm in the winter. I’m cool in the summer. It’s convenient for me.

I’d move if I thought I’d be happier someplace else. I couldn’t imagine having a better house.”



The chairman only eats a McDonald’s breakfast on his way to the office every day. When the market is up, he “splurges” on a $3.17 bacon, egg and cheese. When it’s down, it’s just two sausage patties for $2.61.



Buffett’s most recent phone upgrade was in 2020, when he traded up his $20 flip phone for an iPhone 11.