Warren Buffett's Top 3 Stock Winners

The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, is making money from just 11 stocks, according to Investor's Business Daily's analysis of the portfolio of Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK).

Only a handful, 22%, of the top 50 U.S. listed stocks in Berkshire's holdings are in positive territory, trailing the 27% of the stocks in the S&P 500 that are in the black.

However, Shares of Berkshire Hathaway are up 2.5%, while the S&P 500 is down 17%.

Buffett's Big Winners

The first two of Buffett's top three performing stock holdings are in energy, and the third is a health care company.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY), up 143% year-to-date through Nov. 18, is Buffett's best-performing stock pick. Next is Chevron (CVX), up 55.8%, followed by McKesson (MCK), up 46.1%.

OXY, Buffett's sixth-biggest holding, representing $14.5 billion of his assets, has trounced the 64% return of the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETX (XLE).

Chevron is the No. 3 position in Buffett's portfolio, valued at $31 billion. Berkshire Hathaway holds $1.1 billion worth of pharmaceutical industry service provider McKesson.

Berkshire won U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission permission in August to buy up to 50% of Occidental Petroleum's common stock. The regulator called the increase "consistent with the public interest," after the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it would not undermine competition or boost consumer costs.

Analysts expect Occidental to post more than $10 billion of profit this year according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S, after oil prices rose following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Likewise, higher oil prices drove Chevron stock to a record high after the giant oil and gas producer reported exceptional third-quarter results. Profits nearly doubled from 3Q21 to $11.2 billion, and the company achieved record-high cash flow of $15.3 billion.

Buffett owns more than 3.2 million shares of McKesson, a leading distributor of pharmaceutical and medical supplies. The company recently expanding its partnership with CVS Healthcare, which is its biggest customer.

Not only is McKesson stock up nearly 50% so far this year, but over the past decade, it has has boosted its annual revenue by 116%, while its quarterly dividend has soared 170% in that time.



"Do you want to know why (Buffett) is one of the richest people in the world?" asks Whitney Wilson of Empire Financial Research. "In part, of course, it's that he's compounded money at a high rate. But most people don't fully appreciate the equally important second part of the equation: He's done it for a long period of time.

