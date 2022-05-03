Tags: | | | |

Buffett Buys $600 Million of Apple Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook. Apple became the first company to reach a $3 trillion market value during intraday trading on Jan. 2, 2022. (AP)





Buffett bought



"Unfortunately the stock went back up, so I stopped," the 91-year-old "Oracle of Omaha" tells CNBC. "Otherwise, who knows how much we would have bought?"



Buffett says he likes Apple CEO Tim Cook's management style and stock repurchase strategy: "Tim Cook, Apple's brilliant CEO, quite properly regards users of Apple products as his first love — but all of his constiuencies benefit from Tim's managerial touch, as well," Buffet wrote in his



Apple authorized $90 billion in share buybacks last week, adding to $88.3 billion in stock buybacks in 2021. Over the years, Apple Inc. has paid average stock dividends of $775 million a year.



Berkshire Hathaway (BFH.F) Chairman Warren Buffett bought $600 million of Apple Inc. (AAPL) last quarter and says he would have bought more if the stock had not rebounded, CNBC reports.

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 08:12 AM

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 08:12 AM