Buffett Buys $600 Million of Apple

Berkshire Hathaway (BFH.F)
Chairman Warren Buffett bought $600 million of Apple Inc. (AAPL)
last quarter and says he would have bought more if the stock had not rebounded, CNBC reports
.
Buffett bought Apple
during multiple three-day losing streaks in the period. AAPL now comprises 40% of Berkshire Hathaway's equity portfolio, making Buffet's investment firm the single biggest shareholder of Apple outside of index and exchange-traded funds.
"Unfortunately the stock went back up, so I stopped," the 91-year-old "Oracle of Omaha" tells CNBC. "Otherwise, who knows how much we would have bought?"
Buffett says he likes Apple CEO Tim Cook's management style and stock repurchase strategy: "Tim Cook, Apple's brilliant CEO, quite properly regards users of Apple products as his first love — but all of his constiuencies benefit from Tim's managerial touch, as well," Buffet wrote in his annual shareholder letter.
Apple authorized $90 billion in share buybacks last week, adding to $88.3 billion in stock buybacks in 2021. Over the years, Apple Inc. has paid average stock dividends of $775 million a year.
© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.