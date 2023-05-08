Warren Buffett Compares AI to the Atom Bomb

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett voiced his concern over artificial intelligence, comparing it to the creation of the atom bomb, the New York Post reports.



“When something can do all kinds of things, I get a little bit worried,” Buffett said at the company’s annual shareholder meeting Saturday. “Because I know we won’t be able to un-invent it and, you know, we did invent, for very, very good reason, the atom bomb in World War II.”



“It was enormously important that we did so,” Buffett continued. “But is it good for the next 200 years of the world that the ability to do so has been unleashed?”



Buffett, who has been briefed on OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI by Microsoft founder Bill Gates, said he is impressed by some of AI’s capabilities. That includes being able to check all legal opinions “since the beginning of time,” he said.



‘Old-Fashioned Intelligence’



Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger added: “I am personally skeptical of some of the hype that is going into artificial intelligence. I think old-fashioned intelligence works pretty well.”



Buffett believes that artificial intelligence will “change everything in the world, except how men think and behave—and that’s a big step to take.”



Buffett’s and Munger’s remarks come on the heels of a letter signed by 1,600 researchers, technology experts, and CEOs, including Elon Musk, warning of the possible dangers to mankind by AI. They called for a six-month pause to AI development.



“Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable,” the letter said.