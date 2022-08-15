×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: warren buffett | ally financial | verizon

Buffett's Berkshire More Than Triples Ally Stake, Sheds Verizon

Buffett's Berkshire More Than Triples Ally Stake, Sheds Verizon
(AP)

Monday, 15 August 2022 04:57 PM EDT

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on Monday said it more than tripled its stake in the online banking company Ally Financial Inc., while shedding its stakes in Verizon Communications Inc. and Royalty Pharma Plc, which buys drug royalties.

The changes were described in a regulatory filing describing Berkshire's U.S.-listed equity investments as of June 30.

Berkshire slowed its trading in the second quarter as U.S. stock markets fell, buying $6.2 billion of stocks and selling $2.3 billion.

It had bought $51.1 billion of stocks and sold $9.7 billion in the first quarter.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on Monday said it more than tripled its stake in the online banking company Ally Financial Inc., while shedding its stakes in Verizon Communications Inc. and Royalty Pharma Plc, which buys drug royalties.
warren buffett, ally financial, verizon
92
2022-57-15
Monday, 15 August 2022 04:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved