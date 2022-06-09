×
Warner Bros Discovery Taps Silberwasser to Head Sports Biz

Telemundo President Luis Silberwasser, left, attends The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Nov. 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Getty Images)

Thursday, 09 June 2022 12:09 PM

Warner Bros Discovery Inc. has picked a senior executive at broadcaster TelevisaUnivision to manage its sports programming, which is one of the core businesses of the media giant.

Luis Silberwasser, who served as President of TelevisaUnivision and has held various roles in Discovery Communications Inc and Discovery Networks International, will manage the company's sports rights worth billions of dollars and oversee content on its networks and streaming platforms, Warner Bros said on Thursday.

Silberwasser will hold the title of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Warner Bros Discovery Sports and report to top boss David Zaslav.

The company, which recently completed its merger with AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia unit, currently owns rights to games from the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Hockey League (NHL), Major League Baseball and NCAA Basketball in the United States.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


