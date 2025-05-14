WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: warner brothers discovery | hbo max | streaming

Warner Bros Discovery Revives HBO Max Branding for Global Push

Warner Bros Discovery Revives HBO Max Branding for Global Push
(Rafael Henrique/Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 14 May 2025 11:05 AM EDT

Warner Bros Discovery is hitting rewind on Max's branding, bringing back the HBO name it dropped from the streaming service two years ago.

The company will rebrand its streaming platform as HBO Max this summer, betting that the iconic brand's global reputation will drive subscriber growth as it expands internationally.

The return to HBO Max also marks an "implicit promise" by the company to deliver unique and premium content, Warner Bros Discovery said on Wednesday. Known for its high-end programs, HBO is home to some of the most popular, critically-acclaimed series including "Game of Thrones," "The Sopranos" and "True Detective."

"Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead," CEO David Zaslav said on Wednesday.

Warner Bros Discovery's decision to drop HBO from HBO Max in 2023 followed its move to merge its HBO dramas and Warner Bros' content across top franchises like "Harry Potter" and DC's "Batman" with the content library from Discovery - a big chunk of which spans food, home and lifestyle content.

The goal was to offer a more broadly appealing consumer product and to help retain viewers who typically bought a subscription to HBO Max to watch a show and cancel after the finale.

But it saw strong backlash from audiences.

Even Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of streaming industry leader Netflix, called the move a surprise. "I would have never guessed HBO would have gone away. They put all that effort into one thing that they can tell the consumer - it should be HBO," he said in an interview with Variety earlier this year.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Warner Bros Discovery is hitting rewind on Max's branding, bringing back the HBO name it dropped from the streaming service two years ago.
warner brothers discovery, hbo max, streaming
274
2025-05-14
Wednesday, 14 May 2025 11:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved