Warner Bros Discovery to Cut as Many as 30% of Ad Sales

Warner Bros Discovery Inc., parent company of CNN and Discovery, will cut as many as 30% of the jobs in its global advertising sales team, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The layoffs would result in nearly 1,000 jobs being cut over time, the report said, adding that the global team has about 3,000 members in it.

Coinbase Global, and real estate firms Redfin Corp. and Compass Inc. are among companies that announced layoffs on Tuesday.

Warner Bros Discovery did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.