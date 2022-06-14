×
Tags: warner brothers discovery | cnn | discovery | advertising sales layoffs

Warner Bros Discovery to Cut as Many as 30% of Ad Sales

Warner Bros Discovery to Cut as Many as 30% of Ad Sales
(AP)

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 04:35 PM

Warner Bros Discovery Inc., parent company of CNN and Discovery, will cut as many as 30% of the jobs in its global advertising sales team, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The layoffs would result in nearly 1,000 jobs being cut over time, the report said, adding that the global team has about 3,000 members in it.

Coinbase Global, and real estate firms Redfin Corp. and Compass Inc. are among companies that announced layoffs on Tuesday.

Warner Bros Discovery did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
Warner Bros Discovery Inc. will cut as much as 30% of jobs in its global advertising sales team, the Information reported on Tuesday.
Tuesday, 14 June 2022 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

