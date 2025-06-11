WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: warner | brothers | credit | rating | junk | fitch

Warner Bros.' Credit Rating Downgraded to Junk by Fitch

Warner Bros.' Credit Rating Downgraded to Junk by Fitch
(AP)

Wednesday, 11 June 2025 01:26 PM EDT

Credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings Wednesday downgraded Warner Bros Discovery to junk status following the company's announced split-up earlier this week, as investors weigh the deal's likely impact on holders of its debt.

"The downgrade reflects Fitch's expectation post-transaction, WBD will be smaller and less diversified in a secularly declining industry and have elevated leverage," Fitch analysts wrote.

"Depending on the final capital structure, a multi-notch downgrade is possible," they added.

On Monday, the entertainment conglomerate announced plans to split into two publicly traded companies: one anchored by its Warner Bros Pictures, DC Studios, and growing HBO Max streaming service, while the other will serve as home to its legacy cable channels, including CNN and TNT.

The split-up, expected to close in mid-2026, aims to help the current company better handle its immense $37 billion debt resulting from the 2022 merger of Warner Bros and Discovery.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings Wednesday downgraded Warner Bros Discovery to junk status following the company's announced split-up earlier this week, as investors weigh the deal's likely impact on holders of its debt.
warner, brothers, credit, rating, junk, fitch
146
2025-26-11
Wednesday, 11 June 2025 01:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved