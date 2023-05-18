×
Warhol Estate Loses Supreme Court Case Over Prince Art

Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami, Feb. 4, 2007. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Thursday, 18 May 2023 10:26 AM EDT

Warhol's estate lost its U.S. Supreme Court copyright fight with celebrity photographer Lynn Goldsmith Thursday as the justices faulted the famed pop artist's use of her photo of singer Prince in a silkscreen series depicting the charismatic rock star.

The justices upheld a lower court's ruling that Warhol's works based on Goldsmith's 1981 photo were not immune from her copyright infringement lawsuit.

The case has been watched closely in the art world and entertainment industry for its implications regarding the legal doctrine called fair use, which promotes freedom of expression by allowing the use of copyright-protected works under certain circumstances without the owner's permission.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

