×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: walt disney | bob iger contract

Disney Board Extends CEO Iger's Contract to 2026

Disney Board Extends CEO Iger's Contract to 2026
Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger (AP)

Wednesday, 12 July 2023 05:21 PM EDT

Walt Disney's board on Wednesday extended the term of Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger till the end of 2026.

The board agreed to extend Iger's contract by two years as it ensures "continuity of leadership during the company’s ongoing transformation," Disney said in a statement.

Iger returned to Disney as CEO in November 2022, less than a year after he retired, saying he had agreed to serve as CEO for two more years.

Disney shares were flat in after hours trading.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Walt Disney's board on Wednesday extended the term of Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger till the end of 2026.
walt disney, bob iger contract
81
2023-21-12
Wednesday, 12 July 2023 05:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved