Walmart to Hire Over 50,000 US Workers in Q1

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 09:35 AM

Walmart Inc. said on Wednesday it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in its first quarter as the U.S. retailer giant expands its business in the country.

The new hires will fill roles at its stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain facilities, with Walmart also hiring thousands of workers for its new tech hubs in Toronto and Atlanta.

Walmart's average hourly rate is $16.40 an hour in the United States and the starting wage goes up to $30 an hour in select roles and markets, Chief People Officer Donna Morris said in a post on its corporate website.

The Sam's Club parent said it had hired 5,500 pharmacists or pharmacy managers in 2021 and more than 13,000 pharmacy technicians. It also added nearly 4,500 truck drivers to its U.S. private fleet last year.

The retailer employs around 2.2 million workers around the world, including 1.6 million in the United States.

The Wall Street Journal had first reported the hiring news.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


