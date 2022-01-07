×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Venezuela | Walmart | Target

Walmart, Target, Amazon Pull Out of Toy Fair

Target
(AP)

By    |   Friday, 07 January 2022 01:07 PM

Citing omicron concerns, big retailers -- including Walmart, Target, Amazon and Hasbro -- have cancelled their booths at the Toy Fair, taking place at New York's Javits Center Feb. 19-22, The New York Post reports.

Others, including Tonka Truck manufacturer Basic Fun, are on the fence about whether to attend the 118-year-old, in-person event. Lego and Mattel are still on board, according to The Toy Association, organizer of the event.

The event is requiring vaccinations and masks for all attendees. The show was cancelled for the first time in 2021, due to COVID-19.

Basic Fun Chief Executive Jay Foreman expects that by the time Toy Fair takes place, omicron will have subsided. However, he did acknowledge that executives at large toy manufacturers are encountering travel difficulties, particularly at airports.

For small toy companies, the thought of losing their deposits to attend Toy Fair is problematic and irksome. Brooklyn Lollipops, for instance, paid $50,000 to attend the show. "If the big suppliers and retailers won't be there, what are we going for?" asks Albert Laslaton, chief operating officer of Brooklyn Lollipops, a licensee of Nickelodeon brands.

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Citing omicron concerns, big retailers -- including Walmart, Target, Amazon and Hasbro -- have cancelled their booths at the Toy Fair, taking place in New York's Javits Center Feb. 19-22, The New York Post reports.
Walmart, Target, Amazon, Toy Fair
186
2022-07-07
Friday, 07 January 2022 01:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved