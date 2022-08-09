×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: walmart streaming talks | disney | comcast | paramount | walmart

Walmart Explores Streaming With Disney, Comcast & Paramount

Walmart Explores Streaming With Disney, Comcast & Paramount
(AP)

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 01:13 PM EDT

Walmart Inc. has held talks with media companies about including streaming entertainment in its membership service, the New York Times reported Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the conversations.

Executives from Paramount, Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp, which operate several major streaming services, have in recent weeks spoken with the U.S. retail giant, according to the report.

Walmart+ membership costs $12.95 per month and currently includes free shipping on orders and discounts on fuel as well as a free six-month subscription to Spotify's premium music service.

Walmart declined to comment on the report, while Paramount, Disney and Comcast did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Walmart Inc. has held talks with media companies about including streaming entertainment in its membership service, the New York Times reported Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the conversations. Executives from Paramount, Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp, which...
walmart streaming talks, disney, comcast, paramount, walmart
108
2022-13-09
Tuesday, 09 August 2022 01:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved