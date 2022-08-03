×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: walmart layoffs | inflation | food | fuel | corporate headquarters

Walmart to Cut 200 Corporate Jobs

Walmart to Cut 200 Corporate Jobs
Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart, speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, as then President Trump listens, Monday, April 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Brandon/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 03 August 2022 05:05 PM EDT

Walmart will announce a round of layoffs in its Bentonville, Arkansas, corporate headquarters as early as Friday, according to reports.

Approximately 200 jobs in its corporate offices will be affected, according to a source familiar with the situation. The job cuts are part of further restructuring and come a week after the retailer, the world's largest, reported second-quarter profits declined by 15%, primarily due to food and fuel inflation.

Affected jobs include merchandising, global technology and real estate, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Human resources has reserved meeting rooms typically used for supplier pitches and has requested department heads to report to HQ on Friday, according to one report, citing company insiders.

In August, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said, "For the back half of the year, we will manage these items [profits] closely, with a continued commitment to efficiency, cutting costs where appropriate, even in a period of investment."

However, Walmart is currently hiring in other areas of the company. Jimmy Carter, a Walmart spokesperson, tells Newsmax Finance, "We’re investing in key areas like e-commerce, technology, health and wellness, supply chain and advertising sales, and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers and business community."


 

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Walmart will announce a round of layoffs in its Bentonville, Arkansas, corporate headquarters as early as Friday, according to reports.
walmart layoffs, inflation, food, fuel, corporate headquarters
205
2022-05-03
Wednesday, 03 August 2022 05:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved