Walmart to Cut 200 Corporate Jobs

Walmart will announce a round of layoffs in its Bentonville, Arkansas, corporate headquarters as early as Friday, according to reports.



Approximately 200 jobs in its corporate offices will be affected, according to a source familiar with the situation. The job cuts are part of further restructuring and come a week after the retailer, the world's largest, reported second-quarter profits declined by 15%, primarily due to food and fuel inflation.



Affected jobs include merchandising, global technology and real estate, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Human resources has reserved meeting rooms typically used for supplier pitches and has requested department heads to report to HQ on Friday, according to one report, citing company insiders.



In August, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said, "For the back half of the year, we will manage these items [profits] closely, with a continued commitment to efficiency, cutting costs where appropriate, even in a period of investment."



However, Walmart is currently hiring in other areas of the company. Jimmy Carter, a Walmart spokesperson, tells Newsmax Finance, "We’re investing in key areas like e-commerce, technology, health and wellness, supply chain and advertising sales, and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers and business community."



