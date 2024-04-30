WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: walmart | health center | telehealth | close

Walmart to Shut All Health Centers in US

Walmart to Shut All Health Centers in US
A woman shops in the pharmacy area of a Wal-Mart store in Mount Prospect, Illinois. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 30 April 2024 08:15 AM EDT

Walmart plans to close all 51 of its health centers across five states in the U.S. as well as its telehealth operations, the company said Tuesday, citing lack of profitability in those businesses.

The big-box retailer said that reimbursement from insurers and other payers has been challenging, which along with escalating operating costs made the businesses unsustainable.

Walmart's move comes at a time when the healthcare sector has seen stiff competition, with players such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, CVS Health Corp and even Amazon.com trying to get a share in the market.

These companies had expanded their presence especially after the pandemic, as they hoped to get a boost from increased public focus on healthcare, but losses have been mounting.

"We determined there is not a sustainable business model for us to continue," Walmart said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Walmart launched its health centers in 2019, offering primary care, dental care, behavioral health, labs and X-ray, audiology and telehealth.

Last year, it had announced plans to expand its presence to more than 75 locations by opening 28 new health centers in Texas, Arizona and Missouri.

The company on Tuesday did not disclose a specific date for the closure of each center. It said all its employees at these centers would be eligible for a transfer to any other Walmart or Sam's Club locations.

Amazon in February said it would cut a few hundred jobs across its healthcare units, including clinic operator One Medical which it acquired for $3.5 billion last year, while Walgreens in March recorded a $5.8 billion impairment charge on its investment in clinic operator VillageMD.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Walmart plans to close all 51 of its health centers across five states in the U.S. as well as its telehealth operations, the company said Tuesday, citing lack of profitability in those businesses.
walmart, health center, telehealth, close
270
2024-15-30
Tuesday, 30 April 2024 08:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved