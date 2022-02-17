×
Walmart Forecasts Full-Year Profit Above Expectations

Walmart
(AP)

Thursday, 17 February 2022 07:08 AM

Walmart Inc. forecast full-year profit above market expectations on Thursday, signaling a steady demand at stores even as supply-chain issues and rampant cost inflation pressure the retail giant's margins.

While Walmart has increased prices on some products, it still undercuts rivals due to its scale and negotiating power with suppliers, helping it gain market share in key areas of business such as groceries.

However, its focus on "Everyday Low Price" strategy has led to an increase in costs as it spends heavily to get around supply-chain challenges by speeding up shipments and chartering its own cargo ships.

The company said it expects fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share to increase 5% to 6%, while analysts had expected a 4.4% increase, according to Refinitiv data.

Net revenue in Walmart's fourth quarter showed a surprise 0.5% increase to $152.87 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $151.53 billion, or a 0.4% fall.

Sales at its U.S. stores open at least for a year rose 5.6%, excluding fuel, in line with analysts' estimates.

However, online sales growth in the United States was just 1%, compared with a 69% surge a year earlier and 8% in the previous quarter. Analysts at Tesley Advisory Group had expected a 10% quarterly rise.

The company also raised its annual dividend by 2% to $2.24 per share.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


walmart earnings
