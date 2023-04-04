×
Tags: walmart e-commerce warehouse layoffs

Walmart to Cut Over 2,000 Warehouse Jobs

(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 04 April 2023 02:13 PM EDT

Walmart Inc will cut more than 2,000 jobs at five U.S. e-commerce warehouses, Bloomberg reported.

The layoffs include more than 1,000 roles at a warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas, along with 600 jobs at a Pennsylvania fulfillment center, 400 in Florida and 200 in New Jersey, the report Monday said, citing regulatory filings, with additional reductions planned in California.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters reported on March 23 that hundreds of workers at five Walmart facilities that fulfill e-commerce orders were being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.

