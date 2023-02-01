×
Tags: walmart displays | customers

Walmart Goes 'Upscale'

Walmart Goes 'Upscale'
A Walmart greeter welcomes customers (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 01 February 2023 04:13 PM EST

Walmart is attempting to go “upscale” by improving the displays, lighting and customer interaction in a handful of its stores.

The biggest U.S. retailer is dubbing its prototype the “store of the future,” and has rolled out the new design in five Northeast stores in Teterboro and North Bergen, N.J.; Yaphank, N.Y.; Quakertown, Pa.; and Hodgkins, Ill.

These Walmarts have QR codes that shoppers can use to find related items and learn about Walmart special services, such as home delivery.

“Our visual merchandising experts have highlighted exciting brands and created engaging experiences that bring to life the human element,” Walmart said in a press release. “But making the store more engaging isn’t enough. We have to do all of this in a way that is unique to Walmart.”

The chain’s aim is to “wow” and “inspire” customers.

Walmart says it will continue to experiment with its displays based on customer feedback.

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

