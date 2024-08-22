WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: walmart | burger king | amazon prime

Walmart Partners With Burger King to Offer Discounts

Walmart Partners With Burger King to Offer Discounts
(AP)

Thursday, 22 August 2024 07:35 AM EDT

Walmart said Thursday it has partnered with Restaurant Brands' Burger King to offer discounted meal benefits to its membership customers as the retail giant looks to make its services more attractive to compete better with Amazon's Prime.

Walmart's members can avail discounts at Burger King, including 25% off on any digital order every day, the company said.

The partnership also comes as retailers and fast-food restaurant chains launch value deals to lure price-conscious customers after struggling to lift demand.

The retailer's subscription service Walmart Plus offers plans for $12.95 per month, or a yearly plan for $98, while its main competitor Amazon Prime's membership costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year, in the United States.

Amazon said in May its U.S. customers could order from online delivery firm Grubhub directly on its shopping app and the website, extending a deal that already offers its Prime members a no-fee access to Grubhub+ membership.

Members of Walmart Plus will be able to grab the offer at Burger King locations across the country by placing their orders on the restaurants chain's app or website, the retailer added.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Walmart said Thursday it has partnered with Restaurant Brands' Burger King to offer discounted meal benefits to its membership customers as the retail giant looks to make its services more attractive to compete better with Amazon's Prime.
walmart, burger king, amazon prime
185
2024-35-22
Thursday, 22 August 2024 07:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved