Walmart CEO: AI Will 'Change Literally Every Job'

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon has warned his employees that the coming artificial intelligence boom will affect virtually every job and will eliminate many others, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"It's very clear that AI is going to change literally every job," McMillon told employees during a workforce conference at the company's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.

"Maybe there's a job in the world that AI won't change, but I haven't thought of it."

Walmart's top executives are now discussing AI's impact on employees in nearly every major planning meeting, closely monitoring which job roles are shrinking, growing, or remaining stable to identify where extra training and support can best prepare workers.

"Our goal is to create the opportunity for everybody to make it to the other side," McMillon said.

The company's executive team said the shift will keep its global workforce at roughly the same size — about 2.1 million employees — over the next three years, even as revenue grows, though the makeup of those jobs is expected to change significantly.

Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, said it's impossible to truly predict what the ratio of new jobs will entail.

"We've got to do our homework, and so we don't have those answers," Morris said.

Customers of the retail giant have likely interacted already with some of the recent AI transformations.

Walmart has developed AI-powered chatbots, referred to as "agents," for customers, suppliers, and employees, while also using AI to monitor more of its supply chain and product trends.

In July, the company hired former Instacart executive Daniel Danker, who now reports to McMillon, to lead these efforts. Part of his role is working with Morris to shape how Walmart's workforce evolves.

Walmart is just one of virtually all major corporations that will experience a seismic shift in how they do business and what employees can survive.

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet told investors during an earnings call this week that firm is "exiting" employees who are no longer useful in the AI revolution.

The company dismissed 11,000 employees this week in a massive restructuring effort.

Likewise, Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley said that it is not just mid-level jobs that will be taken over by the burgeoning technology.

"Artificial intelligence is going to replace literally half of all white-collar workers in the U.S.," he said.