Walmart Expands Abortion Coverage for Employees

Walmart Expands Abortion Coverage for Employees
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 19 August 2022 01:17 PM EDT

Walmart Inc. is expanding abortion and travel coverage for employees, CNBC reported on Friday, about two months after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized the procedure nationwide.

Walmart's health care plans will from now cover abortion "when there is a health risk to the mother, rape or incest, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage or lack of fetal viability," the report said, citing an internal memo.

Employees and their family members who are insured through Walmart will also have their travel costs covered, if they cannot access a legal abortion within 100 miles of their location, according to the report.

The retailer, the largest private employer in the United States with about 1.7 million employees, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Walmart Inc. is expanding abortion and travel coverage for employees, CNBC reported on Friday, about two months after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized the procedure nationwide.
