Tags: walmart | 10 cents off gas | inflation

Walmart+ Offers 10 Cent Gas Discount

By    |   Thursday, 28 April 2022 07:49 AM

Walmart+ is giving its members savings at the gas pump of 5 to 10 cents a gallon, Walmart announced Wednesday.

Customers can use the Walmart+ app to get the discount at more than 14,000 gas stations in the U.S., including Exxon, Mobil, Murphys, Sam's Club and Walmart stations.

Walmart learned, through a customer poll, that 91% are aware of higher energy prices, and nearly half are changing their behavior because of them, says Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+.

"More access to a bigger discount will make a difference for our customers," Cracchiolo says. "We want Walmart+ to help our customers save time and money, not only when they're shopping with us, but throughout their day."

Launched in 2020, Walmart+ membership offers a number of perks and discounts — such as Scan & Go contactless checkout at stores, unlimited free delivery, and six months of Spotify Premium — much like Amazon Prime.

