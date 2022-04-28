Walmart+ Offers 10 Cent Gas Discount

Tags: | |

Customers can use the Walmart+ app to get the discount at more than 14,000 gas stations in the U.S., including Exxon, Mobil, Murphys, Sam's Club and Walmart stations.



Walmart learned, through a customer poll, that 91% are aware of higher energy prices, and nearly half are changing their behavior because of them, says Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+.



"More access to a bigger discount will make a difference for our customers," Cracchiolo says. "We want Walmart+ to help our customers save time and money, not only when they're shopping with us, but throughout their day."



Launched in 2020, Walmart+ membership offers a number of perks and discounts — such as Scan & Go contactless checkout at stores, unlimited free delivery, and six months of Spotify Premium — much like Amazon Prime.



