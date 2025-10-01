WATCH TV LIVE

Walmart to Remove Synthetic Dyes From Its Food Brands

Wednesday, 01 October 2025 08:40 AM EDT

Walmart said Wednesday it would remove synthetic dyes from its U.S. store-brand food products, including Great Value and bettergoods, by January 2027.

With this, the world's largest retailer joins several other packaged food makers, including Campbell's and Conagra Brands, in rolling out similar plans in response to the "Make America Healthy Again" initiative under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Walmart also plans to eliminate more than 30 other ingredients such as preservatives, artificial sweeteners and fat substitutes from its private-label assortment.

"This commitment demonstrates how Walmart is responding to changing customer preferences...," said John Furner, president of Walmart U.S.

Its membership chain Sam's Club had said in June it would remove artificial colors, aspartame and other ingredients from its Member's Mark brand by the end of the year.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


