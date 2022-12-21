×
Wall Street Opens Higher on Strong Nike Earnings

(AP)

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 09:54 AM EST

Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday as Nike brought cheer to markets with its better-than-expected results, while investors awaited more economic data for hints on the path of future interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 178.35 points, or 0.54%, at the open to 33,028.09. The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.87 points, or 0.47%, at 3,839.49, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 44.89 points, or 0.43%, to 10,592.00 at the opening bell.

