Wall St Opens Lower as Jobs Growth Boosts Rate Hike Bets

Wall St Opens Lower as Jobs Growth Boosts Rate Hike Bets
New York Stock Exchange (Dreamstime)

Friday, 07 October 2022 09:34 AM EDT

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as solid job growth and a drop in unemployment rate last month pointed to a tight labor market, giving more room for the Federal Reserve to stick to big-sized interest-rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 241.7 points, or 0.81%, at the open to 29,685.27. The S&P 500 fell 37.8 points, or 1.01%, at the open to 3,706.74​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 196.0 points, or 1.77%, to 10,877.282 at the opening bell.

