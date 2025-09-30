WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: wall street | stocks | bullish | s&p 500 | tariffs

Brokerages Bullish on S&P 500 Despite Tariff Headwinds

Brokerages Bullish on S&P 500 Despite Tariff Headwinds
(AP)

Tuesday, 30 September 2025 09:00 AM EDT

Major brokerages have turned buoyant on the benchmark S&P 500 index, betting on resilient corporate earnings and stable U.S. economy, despite companies flagging hits due to tariffs.

Special: Americans Can Grow 6,000% Richer in Trump's Next 4 Years! See Here

As the gap widens between bullish targets from brokerages and cautious signals from companies, the market's trajectory may hinge on how effective tariff mitigation strategies would prove to be.

In the past week, Goldman Sachs and BMO became the latest brokerages to raise their year-end S&P 500 targets.

A major focus for Wall Street this week is a standoff between Republicans and Democrats over federal funding, which has raised the prospect of a government shutdown starting Wednesday, the first day of the U.S. government's new fiscal year.

The U.S. economy is expected to grow between 1% and 2% this year, according to estimates from leading brokerages.

Following are the forecasts from some top banks on the S&P 500 benchmark index:

chart-15.jpg

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Major brokerages have turned buoyant on the benchmark S&P 500 index, betting on resilient corporate earnings and stable U.S. economy, despite companies flagging hits due to tariffs.
wall street, stocks, bullish, s&p 500, tariffs
160
2025-00-30
Tuesday, 30 September 2025 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved