Brokerages Lift S&P 500 Target on Hopes of Early Rate Cut

Brokerages have raised their year-end targets for U.S. stocks benchmark S&P 500 amid rising expectations for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates next month following benign inflation data.

Following are forecasts from some major banks on economic growth, inflation, and how they expect the overall market to perform.

Forecasts for the S&P 500 benchmark index, which closed at 4,464.05 on Aug. 14, 2024, and for the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds: