Wall Street Opens Sharply Lower on Recession Worries

Traders with Bank of America work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Thursday, 16 June 2022 09:41 AM

U.S. stock indexes opened sharply lower on Thursday, with growth shares taking the biggest hit, after the Federal Reserve's biggest interest rate hike since 1994 fanned recession worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 362.79 points, or 1.18%, at the open to 30,305.74.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 61.81 points, or 1.63%, at 3,728.18, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 293.13 points, or 2.64%, to 10,806.02 at the opening bell.

As of 10 a.m., losses had widened, with Nasdaq down 3.28%, S&P 500 down 2.79%, and the Dow giving up 689.50 points, or 2.25%.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


