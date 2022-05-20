×
Tags: wall street | megacap growth stocks | heightened volatility | inflation | interest rate hike

Wall Street Opens Higher After Two-Day Selloff

Wall Street
(AP)

Friday, 20 May 2022 09:49 AM

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher Friday with banks and megacap growth shares rising on the last day of a week that saw heightened volatility on concerns about the impact of rising inflation and interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 173.81 points, or 0.56%, at the open to 31,426.94.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.97 points, or 0.69%, at 3,927.76, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 154.18 points, or 1.35%, to 11,542.67 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


