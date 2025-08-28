WATCH TV LIVE

Al Sharpton Leads March on Wall Street for Diversity, Economic Justice

Rev. Al Sharpton delivers a sermon at Howard University's Cramton Auditorium, Aug. 24, 2025, in Washington, to announce a national drive in support of District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, as President Donald Trump's administration continues its use of federal law enforcement and National Guard troops in the city. (John McDonnell/AP)

Thursday, 28 August 2025 11:42 AM EDT

Hundreds of people marched on Wall Street to campaign for an array of issues, including economic justice, and diversity and inclusion, in downtown New York Thursday.

"We're coming to Wall Street instead of Washington this year," said Reverend Al Sharpton, one of the event's organizers. He accused Wall Street of benefiting from government tax cuts at the expense of programs such as Medicaid and food assistance.

"Corporate elites are running America, and we want to try and do something about that," said Jackie Barham, a marcher who attended with other members of Brooklyn Baptist Church. "One of my main concerns is corporate greed right now and how we have so many people that are making so much money, and their interest in the government."

Protesters chanted, "No justice, no peace." Some held signs that read "Billionaires back off," and "We want economic justice."

The march was convened to “push back on corporate America’s retreat from diversity, equity, and inclusion under pressure from the Trump administration, and spotlight the economic power of Black communities,” its organizers said in a statement before the event.

