×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: wall street | jobs data

Wall St Opens Higher After October Jobs Report

Wall St Opens Higher After October Jobs Report
Federal Hall on Wall Street (AP)

Friday, 04 November 2022 09:46 AM EDT

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after data showed U.S. jobs grew more than expected in October but an uptick in the unemployment rate supported hopes that the Federal Reserve could deliver smaller rate hikes in the future.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 263.76 points, or 0.82%, at the open to 32,265.01.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 47.09 points, or 1.27%, at 3,766.98, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 205.20 points, or 1.98%, to 10,548.14 at the opening bell.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after data showed U.S. jobs grew more than expected in October but an uptick in the unemployment rate supported hopes that the Federal Reserve could deliver smaller rate hikes in the future.
wall street, jobs data
82
2022-46-04
Friday, 04 November 2022 09:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved