×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: wall street investment banking bonus

Wall Street Bankers' Bonuses Shrink

Wall Street Bankers' Bonuses Shrink
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 02 December 2022 11:39 AM EST

Wall Street banks are weighing plans to slash bonuses this year, Bloomberg Law reported Friday, as investment banking comes under pressure from choppy markets and a high interest-rate environment.

Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. are considering cutting bonus pools by as much as 30%, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the internal deliberations.

JPMorgan Chase and Co., the biggest U.S. bank by assets, is also planning bonus cuts, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Compensation and performance discussions typically begin in December as senior executives give indications about overall bonus pools that will be negotiated and finalized toward year-end.

Investment banks have been hit by a plunge in dealmaking activity this year as torrid markets and aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve have forced lenders to pull back from financing large deals.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is also planning to shrink the year-end bonuses for traders at its global markets unit by a low double-digit percentage, a separate report from Bloomberg News earlier on Friday said, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

None of the four banks responded to Reuters requests for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Wall Street banks are weighing plans to slash bonuses this year, Bloomberg Law reported Friday, as investment banking comes under pressure from choppy markets and a high interest-rate environment.
wall street investment banking bonus
192
2022-39-02
Friday, 02 December 2022 11:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved