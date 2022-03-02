×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Russia | Ukraine | Vaccines

Wall Street Opens Higher as Powell Says Rate Hikes on Track

NYSE
New York Stock Exchange (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 09:33 AM

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday after a bruising start to the week, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank would start raising rates this month despite uncertainties stemming from the Ukraine crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.56 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 33,379.51.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.30 points, or 0.38%, at 4,322.56, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 65.07 points, or 0.48%, to 13,597.53 at the opening bell.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday after a bruising start to the week, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank would start raising rates this month despite uncertainties stemming from the Ukraine crisis.
wall street, federal reserve rate hikes on track, jerome powell
79
2022-33-02
Wednesday, 02 March 2022 09:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved