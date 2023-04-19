Wall St Sees One More Hike as Recession Fears Mount

Most major U.S. banks expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points next month, following evidence of sticky inflation and a strong labor market. Money markets are currently pricing in a roughly 82% chance of a 25 bps hike in May.



Such a hike will bring the Fed Funds rate increase for this cycle to 5%, taking the rate to the 5% to 5.25% range. Most traders expect a pause thereafter and see rate cuts beginning in the second half of the year.



Following are forecasts from some big U.S. banks and their global counterparts:



J.P.Morgan: 25 bps hike; 5%- 5.25% terminal rate; U.S. recession occurring in Q4 2023



Morgan Stanley: 25 bps hike; 5%- 5.25% terminal rate



Bank of America: 25 bps hike; 5%-5.25% terminal rate; meaningful risk of contraction in Q2 2023



UBS: 25 bps hike; 5%-5.25% terminal rate



Deutsche Bank: 25 bps hike; 5.10% terminal rate; moderate recession starting in Q4 2023



Goldman Sachs: 25 bps hike; 5%-5.25% terminal rate; 35% probability of U.S. entering a recession over the next year



Barclays: 25 bps hike; 5%-5.25% terminal rate



Citigroup: 25 bps hike; 5.5%-5.75% terminal rate; U.S. recession in Q4 2023 versus Q3 expected earlier



Societe Generale: 25 bps hike; 5.5%-5.75% terminal rate



Wells Fargo: 25 bps hike; recession as likely in the back half of the year



Nomura: 25 bps hike



Credit Suisee: 80% chance of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months