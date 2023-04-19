×
Wall St Sees One More Hike as Recession Fears Mount

Wall St Sees One More Hike as Recession Fears Mount
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 19 April 2023 10:48 AM EDT

Most major U.S. banks expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points next month, following evidence of sticky inflation and a strong labor market. Money markets are currently pricing in a roughly 82% chance of a 25 bps hike in May.

Such a hike will bring the Fed Funds rate increase for this cycle to 5%, taking the rate to the 5% to 5.25% range. Most traders expect a pause thereafter and see rate cuts beginning in the second half of the year.

Following are forecasts from some big U.S. banks and their global counterparts:

J.P.Morgan: 25 bps hike; 5%- 5.25% terminal rate; U.S. recession occurring in Q4 2023

Morgan Stanley: 25 bps hike; 5%- 5.25% terminal rate

Bank of America: 25 bps hike; 5%-5.25% terminal rate; meaningful risk of contraction in Q2 2023

UBS: 25 bps hike; 5%-5.25% terminal rate

Deutsche Bank: 25 bps hike; 5.10% terminal rate; moderate recession starting in Q4 2023

Goldman Sachs: 25 bps hike; 5%-5.25% terminal rate; 35% probability of U.S. entering a recession over the next year

Barclays: 25 bps hike; 5%-5.25% terminal rate

Citigroup: 25 bps hike; 5.5%-5.75% terminal rate; U.S. recession in Q4 2023 versus Q3 expected earlier

Societe Generale: 25 bps hike; 5.5%-5.75% terminal rate

Wells Fargo: 25 bps hike; recession as likely in the back half of the year

Nomura: 25 bps hike

Credit Suisee: 80% chance of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

