WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: wall street | bullish | stocks

Brokerages Bullish on S&P 500 Index Even as Tariff Headwinds Persist

Brokerages Bullish on S&P 500 Index Even as Tariff Headwinds Persist
(AP)

Tuesday, 26 August 2025 11:53 AM EDT

Major brokerages have turned buoyant on the benchmark S&P 500 index, betting on resilient corporate earnings and stable U.S. economy, despite companies flagging hits due to tariffs.

As the gap widens between bullish targets from brokerages and cautious signals from companies, the market's trajectory may hinge on how effective tariff mitigation strategies would prove to be.

In the past week, UBS Global Wealth Management and Jefferies became the latest brokerages to raise their year-end S&P 500 targets.

U.S. equities have rebounded since hitting their lows in April following Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hints of interest rate cuts at the Jackson Hole symposium have also boosted market optimism.

The U.S. economy is expected to grow between 1% and 2% this year, according to estimates from leading brokerages.

Picture1-10.jpg

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Major brokerages have turned buoyant on the benchmark S&P 500 index, betting on resilient corporate earnings and stable U.S. economy, despite companies flagging hits due to tariffs.
wall street, bullish, stocks
131
2025-53-26
Tuesday, 26 August 2025 11:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved