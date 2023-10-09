Walgreens Pharmacy Workers Plan Walkout

Pharmacy employees at some U.S. Walgreens stores, including pharmacists, technicians and support staff, plan a walkout between Monday and Wednesday, CNN reports, citing an organizer.

Some employees plan to walk out for one day, while others expect to close their pharmacies for all three, the network said Friday, citing employees in three states.

The walkout is in response to what pharmacy employees call burdensome prescription and vaccination expectations placed on pharmacists, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately reach employees involved in the reported action for comment.

Walgreens said in an emailed response it was engaged and listening to concerns raised by some of its team members. "We are making significant investments in pharmacist wages and hiring bonuses to attract/retain talent in harder to staff locations," the company said.

In the biggest ever U.S. healthcare sector strike, Kaiser Permanente nurses, medical technicians and support staff walked off the job at hospitals and clinics for 72 hours this week.

The strike by 75,000 workers ended on Friday as the two sides agreed to resume stalled contract talks, although union officials warned of possible further walkouts.