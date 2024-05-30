Walgreens Cutting Prices on 1,300 Items

Walgreens is reducing prices on 1,300 items, including snacks, vitamins and personal care, the nation’s second-largest retail pharmacy announced.

Walgreens joins a growing list of major U.S. retailers lowering prices — some temporary, others permanent — as the U.S. economy shows signs of slowing and Americans become more frugal.

The median rise in monthly household spending in April fell to 4.6%, its lowest in three years, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Target, Walmart and other chains have rolled out price cuts to give customers some relief. The reductions, mostly on groceries, are being offered as inflation has eased somewhat but, cumulatively over the past three years, has jacked up prices by an average of nearly 20%. Grocery prices are up 27% since 2021.

“Retailers recognize that unless they pull out some stops on pricing, they are going to have difficulty holding onto the customers they got,” says Neil Saunders, managing director of consulting and data analysis firm GlobalData. “The consumer really has had enough of inflation, and they’re starting to take action in terms of where they shop, how they shop, the amount they buy.”

As Walgreens Chief Customer Officer Tracey D. Brown puts it, “Walgreens understands our customers are under financial strain and struggle to purchase everyday essentials. Through myWalgreens loyalty program, our more than 110 million members receive personalized offerings daily.”

Just last week, Target announced it is slashing prices on 5,000 household items, introducing the lower prices over the summer on national and house brands.

Amazon Fresh also just said it is slashing prices on 4,000 products, some up to 30%, with deals rotating weekly to keep shoppers coming back.

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, has expanded its temporary price rollbacks to nearly 7,000 grocery items.

In April, Giant Food, which has 164 stores in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., discounted the price on hundreds of private-label products. Arts supply retailer Michaels lowered prices in April.

Fast-food giants McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s are running special promotions, and even casual restaurant chains, including IHOP and Applebee’s, are offering deals.