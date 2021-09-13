×
Walgreens COVID-19 Test Registration System Left Patient Data Unprotected

cybersecurity
(AP)

Monday, 13 September 2021 03:54 PM

Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance's COVID-19 test registration system exposed data of potentially millions of people, including their phone numbers and email addresses, Recode reported on Monday.

The data also exposed names, dates of birth and gender identities on the open web for potentially anyone to see and for the multiple ad trackers on Walgreens' site to collect, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3AdXgoE)

In some cases, the results of these tests could also be taken from the exposed data, the report added.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


